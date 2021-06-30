This process is in its early phases, but, as we’ve mentioned in this column, dogs have an incredible sense of smell; theirs is up to 100 times better than ours.
The virus has a distinct scent to it, and it can present on socks, shirts and other clothing items. The idea of training dogs to sniff out the virus was proposed to make screening large groups of people easier and faster — at theaters, sporting events, the airport and other places where people have close contact with one another. Accuracy rates in trials? About 94 percent. Stay tuned.
Dear Readers: Diane K. sent in pictures of her little buddy, Charlie, who, after mastering his mountain of toys and putting everyone in their place, is ready for a nap. Such a cutie!
Dear Readers: Diane K. sent in pictures of her little buddy, Charlie, who, after mastering his mountain of toys and putting everyone in their place, is ready for a nap. Such a cutie!
Dear Heloise: I was fed up with my cluttered silverware drawer, so I did something about it.
I took everything out of the drawer and the silverware organizer and gave it all a good wash, including the inside of the drawer. Here's what I discovered:
If I lay the forks, spoons, knives, etc., back in the organizer sideways, I can fit a lot more forks and spoons in there — wow! What a space saver! Everything looks clean and symmetrical, too. So sideways is a space saver — who knew?
Now to tackle the junk drawer … goodness knows what I will find in there!
— Roberta M. in Michigan
Roberta M. in Michigan: Love it! Yes, symmetry is important when organizing; it gives balance to a space.
Readers, let’s have fun with this. What’s the wildest thing you’ve found in your junk drawer? Let us know!
Dear Heloise: My toddler daughter hates for me to apply sunscreen on her arms, legs, face, etc. I came up with this idea: I daub some sunscreen into a dedicated makeup brush and apply it to her skin, especially her face.
She feels special because she's seen Mommy do her makeup with a similar brush!
— Kaitlyn M. in Florida
