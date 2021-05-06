Dear Heloise: My mother turned 70 a few weeks ago, and she received a number of nice gifts, but I decided to make a memory book for her. My sister and I put together an album of old photos from the days when we were all younger and spanned over time as we grew up. There were dates, times and names to go with the photos. We all laughed at the clothing we wore, but there were some very happy memories with the pictures. Mom asked if we would mind placing it with her when she goes to her final rest. Giving "things" to people is a nice idea, but sometimes the elderly enjoy a trip to their past when they were younger, their children lived with them and life seemed easier.