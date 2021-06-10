— FV, San Antonio
FV: I don’t like the signs any more than you do, but I ignore them. Behind the wheel of a car, every driver needs to keep their eyes on the road, the people crossing the road and weather conditions. Like you, I’ve seen unreadable signs with someone dancing around on a street corner. The signs could be for anything from fundraising to store closings. It doesn’t matter; it’s still distracting.
Dear Readers: Here are some uses for used gift cards or old credit cards:
● Scrape a bee’s stinger off your skin.
● Use as a straight edge when designing something.
● Scrape off something that’s stuck to your desk or countertop.
● Use to scrape mud off your shoes.
Dear Heloise: I went to a store here that sells cigars and related items and bought three cigar boxes. There are a number of craft projects you can do with cigar boxes, but I bought them to give to my three grandchildren. I put a couple of pictures of their mother in each one, when their mother was about their age, along with a small piece of costume jewelry, and told them this was their "treasure box." They could store special items inside. They loved it! One girl has a two dollar bill in hers, another has a ring she found on a street corner (it's costume jewelry), and the third girl has photos of her friends in there. Sometimes the most inexpensive item can bring joy to a child.
When I bought my new refrigerator, two little boys asked if they could have the cardboard box it came in. Their mother told me they played with the box for weeks.
— Helen T., Eugene, Ore.
Dear Heloise: Makeup remover can be a little expensive, so instead of using a special cloth to take off my makeup, I use baby oil on a clean cotton pad. I leave it on for a about a minute or two, and it not only removes my makeup, it leaves my skin soft. I use soap and water afterward to take off any residue and pat my skin dry, followed by a moisturizer. This is what my dermatologist told me to do years ago, and I have very nice skin for a woman of 78.
— Connie W., Rumson, N.J.
