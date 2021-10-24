First, hang up on all robocalls. Register your phone number on the do-not-call site by typing in “do not call registry.” And keep ALL financial information secret from callers. If your phone rings only once, DO NOT call the number on your phone. Someone is trying to capture your phone number, or they have some illegal scheme in mind. Do not let anyone pressure you into making a decision immediately over the phone. That’s a sure sign they’re scammers. Be suspicious about a vacation trip you just won but must pay money out of pocket to get it. If you won it, why are they asking you to pay money?