Dear Heloise: Regarding the letter about keeping copies of credit cards, etc., safe, I took photos of both sides of my driver's license, credit/debit cards and passport. Then I discovered that photos on your phone are not safe, and that if you are keeping them on your phone, they should be in a secure folder. (A simple Internet search will tell you how to do that on your phone.) It's also a good idea to have paper copies filed somewhere in case your phone is lost or stolen.