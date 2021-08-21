Dear Heloise: What is the difference between black and green olives? Do they come from different trees?
— Taylor A., Camden, N.J.
Taylor A.: Even though they come from the same type of tree, they are indeed different in looks and taste. The difference is the ripeness. Green olives are picked when they are still immature, and the black are ones left on the tree to ripen. Green olives will need to be soaked in a lye solution before brining, while black olives can skip this step.
Dear Heloise: Some time ago you printed a marinade for lamb, and my family would like me to make it again because they loved the flavor it gave the lamb. I no longer have the recipe, so would you please reprint it for us lamb lovers?
— Kate D., Milwaukee
Kate D.: Of course! Here it is:
1 cup dry white or red wine
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 cup salad oil
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
⅛ teaspoon dried tarragon
1 bay leaf, crushed in small pieces
½ teaspoon thyme or marjoram
1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade. (However, a marinade can only be used once to prevent food poisoning from cross-contamination.)
Dear Heloise: I don't understand the need for iodized salt — not in this day and age!
— Hector V., Norman, Okla.
Hector V.: Iodine was originally added to salt to reduce the incidence of a goiter. If salt contains iodine, it will be labeled on the outside of the box of salt.
Dear Heloise: I hate throwing out perfectly good food. So I told my family that from now on, Friday nights would be leftover night — a week's worth of leftovers served at one meal. At first my husband didn't like the idea, but there was a nice variety of foods to choose from, and the kids loved it. Now it's become our family tradition for Fridays.
— Patsy G., Dodge City, Kan.
