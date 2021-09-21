Dear Heloise: When we downsized, we invited all of our friends and family to a house party for wine and cheese. There was one catch: Instead of bringing a gift, like a housewarming party, they had to take a "gift" that they chose from the household and beautiful items we could not take with us to our new home. We didn't care whether they gave it away or kept it. They just had to take at least one "gift" with them. It was a blast (lots of reminiscing and laughs) and a complete success! It was much easier and way more fun than trying to stage a yard sale. To this day, I go to my friends' homes, and they are still using or displaying our "gifts." It warms my heart.