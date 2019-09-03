Dear Heloise: Do you have a soup recipe that has creamed corn as an ingredient? Now that soup weather is here, I'd like to try some new recipes.

Susan in Dayton, Ohio

Susan in Dayton: Yes, I have one I know you’ll enjoy. It’s my Economical Corn Chowder. You’ll need:

1 medium potato, diced

1 medium onion, yellow or white, diced

1 large can of cream-style corn

1 cup of evaporated milk

2 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

Salt and pepper

Dice the potato and onion into bite-size pieces, and cover with about an inch of water in a medium pot. Heat until boiling, then simmer on low until the potato and onion are cooked. Then pour in the corn and milk. Add the bacon, then season with salt and pepper. If it’s too thick, add more milk or water. Continue cooking over low heat for 30 minutes.

You’ll find this recipe and several more, including Taco Casserole, Peking Roast and Chinese Beets, in my All-Time Favorite Recipes pamphlet that you can have by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. FYI: Did you know that evaporated milk can be diluted with an equal amount of water and be substituted for fresh milk in recipes?

Dear Readers: With the holidays approaching, here are some hints to help you gauge how much food you’ll need:

● A pound of coffee should make about 45 to 50 cups.

● A gallon of punch makes about 40 cups. (Always offer nonalcoholic drinks for guests who don’t drink alcohol.)

● A quart of dip will usually make 150 teaspoon-size servings.

● A 12-ounce can of nuts should serve 20 to 25 people.

● One pound of cooked lean meat will usually provide 30 to 32 half-ounce slices for small sandwiches.

Dear Heloise: I found a way to store my coupons before I go grocery shopping. I cut out the ones I need and store them in an old envelope that is held onto the refrigerator with a magnet. This way, I can put the envelope in my purse before I leave the house or just take out a few coupons and put them in my wallet.

Adelle G., Vergennes, Vt.

Dear Heloise: Want to improve the flavor of your soups and stews? Instead of adding plain water, add bouillon or broth to the water. Pick a flavor for your particular recipe to add so much more to the dish.

Sherrie P., Raymore, Md.

Dear Heloise: Do you have any hints for those of us who wash our dishes by hand? I just moved into a tiny house (700 square feet) and don't have a dishwasher.

Malia, Hilo, Hawaii

Malia: Yes, I do, and here they are:

1. Add a little vinegar to the water to remove gunk on your dishes and get them nice and clean.

2. Wash sharp knives separately, one at a time. Do not drop them into soapy water because it’s too easy to cut your hand.

3. Spray baked-on food with oven cleaner and let sit for 30 minutes. Then wash as usual.

4. Soak dishes or pans with baked-on egg or milk in cold water. Hot water makes cleaning them more difficult.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.