Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about parent involvement in education.

“Dear Heloise: I started teaching in public schools in 1978, and over the years, I’ve witnessed a decline in parental involvement in children’s education. Raising a child is not easy, but when you choose to be a parent, you choose to take on a very difficult job, much of which means being involved with your child’s education, self-discipline, responsibility and teaching that life’s actions have consequences.

“Studies have shown that when parents are actively involved with their children’s education, the students have a better chance of being successful in accomplishing their goals. Helping children with their homework and volunteering time at the school stresses the importance of an education to them.

“I know a career/job is important, but so is your child. Which of these two will have the greatest impact on this world once you’re gone? You leave nothing behind of greater importance than your children, so invest time, interest and effort in their education. If your son or daughter doesn’t perform well in school, get together with the teachers to find out how the two of you can motivate your child to improve his or her grades.”

Grace J., Sausalito, Calif.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for egg cartons:

● Keep beads in them if you’re a crafter.

● Keep small nuts and bolts in one.

● Sort extra buttons in one.

● Keep small earrings in them.

Dear Heloise: I have candle wax on my carpet. How do I get it out?

Jill S., Nampa, Idaho

Jill S.: Put ice in a metal pan and place the pan on the wax until the wax is frozen hard. Remove the pan and hit the wax with something blunt (such as the handle of a dinner knife) to make the wax shatter, then vacuum up the pieces. If the wax is down into the fibers, put rubbing alcohol on a clean, white cloth, and blot and press until the wax is removed.

Dear Heloise: My white sheets and towels have gotten a little gray over time. How can I whiten my linens?

Lisa V., Raton, N.M.

Lisa V.: To keep your sheets and towels from looking gray, add ½ cup of baking soda along with the regular amount of chlorine bleach to a load of linens in the washer.

This laundry hint is from my pamphlet Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes, which contains many more ideas to make your life easier and provide you with solutions to everyday cleaning and household problems. To get a copy, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. To keep odors at bay in your clothes hamper, make a sachet by filling a paper coffee filter with some baking soda and taping it close. Toss it into the clothes hamper and replace it every few weeks or so.

