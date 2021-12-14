My best students generally don't have cellphones or don't use them in class. Most do not come from wealthy families, but they come from families who do activities with their children, such as teaching them to cook, keep house, do laundry and go grocery shopping, and who take an active interest in their child's sports or hobbies. They vacation together as a family, and if there is a problem they know they can't handle, they seek help immediately. They know their child's friends and where they go when they leave the house.