My best students generally don't have cellphones or don't use them in class. Most do not come from wealthy families, but they come from families who do activities with their children, such as teaching them to cook, keep house, do laundry and go grocery shopping, and who take an active interest in their child's sports or hobbies. They vacation together as a family, and if there is a problem they know they can't handle, they seek help immediately. They know their child's friends and where they go when they leave the house.
I urge parents to remember one thing: You will never leave behind anything of greater importance than your child. You are their parent, NOT their best friend.
— MJR, teacher in St. Paul, Minn.
Bookmark substitutes:
●An old, used gift card.
●Ribbon.
●A photograph.
●A sticky note.
●A postcard.
Dear Heloise: Help! How do I get the smell of smoke out of an upholstered chair? I tried baking soda and a foam cleaner, but it isn't much better.
— Deanna C., Mifflintown, Pa.
Deanna: A lot will depend on the fabric, how long the chair was exposed to smoke and whether the chair’s padding absorbed the smoky smell.
There are commercial cleaners available, but you might have to call in a professional, especially if it’s cigarette smoke to which you refer. You also can try fabric fresheners that come in a spray to help mask the smoky scent. You might try taking the chair outside for a few hours to see whether the fresh air helps.
If you tried baking soda, did you sprinkle on a generous amount, then completely cover the chair in plastic, making sure to tape off any openings?
I know firsthand how difficult it is to get rid of a smoky smell.
Dear Heloise: I lost my husband, and I was in the dark about where all the important papers were kept.
Now I've decided to make it easier for my family to find those papers. I got several assorted color file folders with pockets. On the outside of each folder, I wrote (with a black felt-tip marker) what was inside. I keep several extra folders for future use. Now I feel organized, and maybe this will make things easier for my family someday.
— Linda C., Oxford, Ohio
Linda: That’s a great idea. It’s always a good idea to get important documents sorted out and make them easy to find for when we need them.
