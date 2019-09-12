Dear Heloise: My husband and I are traveling to France this year, but we've never been to Europe. We'd like to do a little research before we get there, and we'd like to know who to turn to if we encounter a serious problem. Any hints for us?

Raymond and Kelly N., Inglewood, Calif.

Raymond and Kelly N.: Do some research on your computer at travel.state.gov. If you should happen to run into serious problems, you can always call the U.S. Embassy in France at 011-33-1-43-12-22-22 or email the embassy at Citizeninfo@state.gov. Au revoir!

Dear Heloise: Today I needed to mash three hard-boiled eggs for an egg salad. Previously, I had used a fork as my mother did. I decided a pastry cutter would do the job more quickly, and it did!

Kathleen W., Montgomery, Ala.

Kathleen W.: Great hint! Readers, if you have any leftover deviled eggs from a party, mash them to make a delicious egg salad sandwich.

Dear Heloise: There is a fairly new scam going around. The FBI is warning people of Internet blackmail. Here's how it works: A scammer sends you an email saying he has hacked into your computer and knows you've been watching porn or that there is a video from your webcam showing you as you watch porn. The scammer says he will expose your secret on various websites and/or to all your email contacts unless you send a certain amount of money in bitcoin.

First, DO NOT send money of any kind. DO NOT click on any link the scammer has given you. This is a scammer who did NOT record you doing anything. In many, many cases, the person contacted has never been to a porn site. The scammer did not install malware on your computer and no doubt got your name, web address or password from one of the many data breaches that have occurred in recent years. Delete the entire email, and forget it.

Pete, via email

Dear Heloise: My husband and I would love to travel by housesitting our way around Europe and America. We've read that this is a great way to see places and get immersed in the culture. We're in our 40s, healthy and fit, but we're not really sure how to get started.

Don and Anita C., Frankfort, Ind.

Don and Anita C.: If you love a nomadic life, this can be a wonderful way to see many new places. There are websites where you can sign up to be a housesitter. Check them out.

Dear Heloise: How do I avoid the musty smell of clothes that have been stored in a large plastic bin?

Abby H., Elkhorn, Wis.

Abby H.: One easy way to give clothing a fresh scent when storing is to place a dryer sheet in with the clothing. But do not allow it to come in contact with silk.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.