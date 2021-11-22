Dear Heloise: My friends and I have keys to each other's homes and condos. This is in case we need to help our friend or bring something to them. After a while it got very confusing which key belonged to which residence! We solved that problem by getting new keys made in either different colors or with a picture on it. This makes it easier, because I know that one person loves pink and her key is pink. Another loves dogs and she has a dog on her key. No more fumbling in an emergency!