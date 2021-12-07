Orders have come from corporate headquarters to make ALL evening wear and prom dress sales final this year. That means even if the event was canceled or the wedding was called off, you still own the dress. This is due in part to covid, but also in part to the loss each store took by taking back dresses that can never be resold. So, when shopping for that special dress, be sure to try it on and make certain it's what you really want. You'll probably see it in your closet for a long time.