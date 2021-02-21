● The best quality knives are made from non-stainless steel (carbon steel).

● You can save by buying a set of knives, but make sure it has a good variety:

1. A general, all-purpose knife.

2. A veggie knife for cutting and peeling handheld vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, etc.

3. A chef’s knife for chopping, mincing and dicing.

4. A serrated knife for cutting bread.

AD

5. A meat cleaver.

You’ll also need a tool to keep the knives sharp. You’re more apt to cut yourself on a dull knife rather than a sharp knife. And a storage block? You’ll need that too.

AD

P.S. Kitchen knives can be expensive, or not. The quality of a knife isn’t necessarily akin to its price. Also, experts agree: Scraping the blade of your knife across the cutting board (e.g., to scoot veggies into a pot) is terrible for your knives.

Dear Heloise: I always consider the spice racks at the vintage/thrift/resale shops. They can be sanded down, painted and repurposed to hold nail polish, small bottles of creams and lotions, brushes and other beauty helpers. Bonus points if the spice rack comes with the original little bottles!

AD

— Julie W. in Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: Coupons for dining are popular now, and they are a great incentive to draw people back into the restaurants after quarantine.

However, don’t forget the server. Tip for your meal as if you are paying full price for the meal. A discounted dinner doesn’t equal a ripped tip.

AD

— A Server in Pennsylvania

Server in Pennsylvania: Tipping generously is a sign of great respect. Readers, while coupons can shave a few dollars off your tab, you should tip based on the full price of the meal.

P.S. If there’s a problem with your meal or service, talk it over with the server and/or manager.

Dear Readers: The brown bits at the bottom of the pan when you’re finished sauteing, roasting or frying? They are a flavor gold mine. “Deglaze” the pan by adding broth, water or wine to the bits and stirring. Add a bit of heavy cream, flour and butter to create a delicious sauce.

AD

Dear Heloise: Check out a tape measure the next time you get a chance. Look for the black diamond. It can indicate where a wall stud may be.

— Henry T. in California

Dear Heloise: Parchment paper is handy; it saves a ton of cleanup time, but it's hard to conform to smaller pans, like a meatloaf pan.

The solution that works for me is to get the parchment paper wet and mold it into the pan.

— Kelly M. in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.