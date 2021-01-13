AD

Dear Heloise: I have to take several medications, but I've gotten confused at times and taken the wrong meds. I took a sleeping pill before I went to work and nodded off at my desk. How can I keep these meds straight?

— Laura W., Valley City, N.D.

Laura W.: Take the bottles containing the nighttime meds, and with a red marker, draw a crescent moon on the label. Place those bottles together in a cabinet or drawer. Take your daytime meds, and with the red marker, draw a smiley face, but place them in another cabinet, separate from the nighttime meds.

Dear Heloise: We love having people over for a party or dinner, but for some reason I'm always rushed at the last minute, and I'm often a bit frazzled by the time the guests arrive.

— Linda Q., San Antonio

Linda Q.: I have a simple plan you can do with a S-M-I-L-E.

S: Set the table early.

M: Menu. Select a good one! Try “make-it-now, bake-it-later” dishes.

I: Invite interesting people and welcome newcomers.

L: Lists. Write it all down. Plan your schedule ahead of time,

and put it in a place for all to see, and if you stick to it, all will go as planned.

E: Enjoy. Have a good time. Entertaining can be lots of fun if you’re at peace.

Dear Heloise: I retired about two years ago, but a I have closet filled to the brim with beautiful, expensive suits that I no longer wear. I've called a few places, and they said they didn't want suits, only winter wear. Where can I donate some of these suits before they become unfashionable?

— Meg S., Chicago

Meg S.: Did you try your local battered women’s shelter? Many women need suits to interview for jobs but don’t have the resources to go out and buy something new to look professional and ready for work. There are also charities that help women find work, and they might be interested in helping women with proper clothing to make a good impression on an interview. For many women it’s an answered prayer.

