Dear Readers: June 21 is the annual Take Your Dog to Work Day!

Pet Sitters International (PetSit.com) founded this special day. PSI wants dogs to come into the workplace and interact with dog owners and non-dog owners alike to show how dogs can fit into our lives seamlessly!

Dogs are marvelous companions, and they want to be with us; they are pack animals, after all. Bringing dogs together with people on this special day will improve worker morale, help boost the participating companies’ positive image and spread the word about animal adoption.

Every day here at Heloise Central is Take Your Dog to Work Day; ask at your company if you can give it a whirl!

P.S. Use #takeyourdogtoworkday to follow updates on all the major social media platforms.

Dear Heloise: I'd like to answer Peter and Lois from Michigan about hiring older workers: Your school district is always looking for good, dependable employees: bus drivers, monitors, teachers' aides, cleaners and lunchroom workers.

Take it from one who's been there: You won't get rich, but you'll have a rewarding job shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Lester H., Lodi, N.Y.

Lester H.: Marvelous! Kids need all the positive role models they can get, so why not an older person who is rich with life experience?

Dear Heloise: I've seen micellar water in the cleanser aisle at the drugstore. What is it?

Heidi G., Youngstown, Ohio

Heidi G.: Micellar water is a type of cleanser! It looks like clear water, but it doesn’t feel like water. There are tiny spheres of cleansing oil infused in the water. The oil can “grab on to” dirt and oil and cleanse your skin.

This cleanser can work nicely for those with drier skin, but some users have complained of eye irritation.

Talk to your dermatologist about micellar water.

Dear Readers: During the slower pace of summer, check out the plethora of continuing education opportunities. You can find everything from cake decorating to cooking, honing your computer skills, painting, dancing and even welding!

Many courses are free; others are available for a nominal fee. Check it out!

Dear Heloise: I read the recent hints about résumés. The one about using an online spelling checker won't be of help with usage because all of the words used as examples are spelled right. They are just the wrong words, so individuals need to do some proofreading to make sure they have the correct words. Perhaps ask a friend, so that another pair of eyes can look over the finished product. I know how easy it is to miss a wee mistake.

K. Gray in Arkansas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.