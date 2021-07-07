Dear Heloise: This summer, lots of people will be taking long drives with their kids in the back seat. Kids get bored easily, so after you've exhausted the singalong, try the license plate game. You spot a car with a license plate that has letters on it and make a sentence out of it. For example: NKH might be "Nana's Kind Heart," or MCB might be "My Cat is Black." This also has a way of increasing their vocabulary, besides entertaining them.