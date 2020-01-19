Dear Readers: The winter’s chill calls for a bright, warm and crackling fire, but is your fireplace up to snuff? Let’s take a look at some hints from the American Academy of Pediatrics (www.aap.org):

● Your chimney should have a professional cleaning and inspection each year.

● Ensure the flue is open — this draws smoke out of the home. Use a mirror to check.

● Wet wood is no good. It smokes too much and causes soot to accumulate.

● Smaller pieces of wood are better — they burn faster and smoke less.

● Start each fire with a clean slate. Remove all ash from previous fires.

● It’s a good idea to crack a window in your home, if possible, when the fireplace is going.

● Safety is always No. 1. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must, as is a fire extinguisher. Never leave a fire unattended.

Dear Readers: Splash some wine on your blouse? No worries. Daub with cool water, then sponge the area with white vinegar and rinse. If the stain remains, gently rub in a tiny amount of liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.

Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again. I have compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, together with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To remove most fresh stains left by deodorants and antiperspirants, rub with undiluted white vinegar, then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for the fabric.

Dear Heloise: Cream soups straight out of the can (heated or not) can make delicious dips for breads, chips and veggies. Their easy prep saves time!

Annie in California

Annie in California: A splash of water or broth may make them less viscous and easier to pour.

Dear Heloise: I make cooking as efficient as possible. I purchased a specific pair of scissors to use solely in the kitchen. This has turned out to be one of my favorite purchases!

My scissors are great when I need to cut pieces of basil into thin strips to add to caprese salad or any other recipes. This is far easier and faster than cutting basil with a knife.

Taylor R., Huntington Beach, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I had new faucets installed, and I was dismayed to see all the gunk in the trap from toothbrushing.

I took a hint from my dentist and started rinsing into a cup after brushing my teeth, then emptying it into the toilet. This keeps the trap clean.

Bill C., Terre Haute, Ind.

