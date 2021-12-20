Dear Readers: If you purchase flour in paper packages, where and how do your store it in your kitchen? You can keep it in the original packaging or put it in a sealed plastic or glass container to prevent bugs from getting into it. You can place it in the refrigerator or a cool dry place. But use this hint when you are cooking with it. If you store flour in the refrigerator, you must remove it and bring it to room temperature before you use it. If you don’t do this, the recipe could have a heavy texture.