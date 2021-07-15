● First, and this is difficult, forget about how much money you spent on each item. If you are not wearing the piece, it is not serving you. Time to get rid of it.
● The good stuff: Arrange a swap meet with friends. Trade out your pieces for theirs. One person’s trash is another’s treasure. Also check out resale sellers to make some dough selling things on consignment.
● Things under repair: If you’ll wear it once it’s altered, get it altered. Then wear it.
● Middle-of-the-road business casual pieces that are in good condition but they need to go: Instead of a big drop-off at the huge charity resale locations, seek out specialty groups that serve women and men reentering the workforce.
● Tattered and damaged items: Take them to a fabric recycling bin.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA.gov) estimates Americans throw away around 17 million tons of fabrics and textile waste every year. These elements can be repurposed and reused and saved from the dump.
Dear Heloise: Here is our kitty, Willoughby. We found him five years ago in an RV park. He had been left behind by a family on vacation. He's the sweetest boy who is so endearing; in fact, his nickname is "Mr. Love"!
— Lon and Debra D., via email
Dear Heloise: My family and I are venturing out for a couple of days at the beach. Do you have safety hints for us?
— Mike S., San Antonio
Mike S.: It will be nice to get away for a few days. Here are some hints for you. Pack sunscreen and water shoes for the family for protection from the sun and to keep feet safe.
Make sure everyone is versed on swimming protocol. Trained lifeguards should be on duty. Learn about riptides.
Hurricane season? We’re right in the middle of it. Be aware. Tune in to local news, watch for alerts on your phone and watch the sky above you.
With all of this, enjoy your time with your family. Relax and reconnect.
P.S. Jellyfish encounters? Painful.
Dear Readers: Here’s how long to keep leftovers in the fridge:
Pizza: Three days
Chicken: Four days
Pasta: Four days
Sushi: One day
Beef dishes: Four days
Lettuce salads: Five days
These are maximums. Funky smells or appearance? Toss it.
