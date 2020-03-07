Dear Readers: It’s spring break in many parts of the country. Do you have plans for the family? How about a trip to the public library?

There are probably tons of free activities available at your library, such as lectures, games, tai chi, yoga, plays, classes, crafts, nature walks or book clubs that are all family-friendly for toddlers to teens. Check out the library’s website for all the information, or give them a call.

The public library is often a rich, untapped resource for education, enjoyment and entertainment. Take advantage!

Dear Readers: Three “computerish” definitions:

● PC — Personal computer.

● Desktop — The first screen you see when you turn on your computer, containing icons for the apps you frequently use.

● Wallpaper — The picture that appears behind the desktop icons. Wallpaper can usually be customized with a family photo, dramatic scenery or favorite piece of artwork.

Dear Heloise: My son has started working part time for a ride-sharing company. His normal automobile insurance would not cover him during these working hours.

Fortunately, his insurance company offers ride-share gap protection. I suggest your readers call their insurance company for a quote if they use their personal vehicle for ride-sharing activities.

— Marilyn in Florida

Dear Heloise: When I'm considering a purchase, one of the first things I do is look on social media sites for reviews. These reviews are typically made by ordinary people who want to share their opinions. I check out a few reviews and read what the pros say — info about recalls, for example and other details.

My motto is, the informed consumer is the happy consumer!

— Mary in Indiana

Dear Heloise: I recently lost a member of my family. I received a lot of nice cards but was out of stamps to send thank you notes. Perhaps instead of food, someone could throw in a book of stamps to help.

— Phyllis S. in Tamaqua, Pa.

P.S. I use the empty rolls from wrapping paper under the front of appliances to keep the children’s little cars from going under.

Phyllis S. in Temapua: I’m sorry for your loss, and, yes, folks may not keep as many stamps on hand as they did years ago. Gifting stamps is always a thoughtful gesture.

Dear Heloise: I was going into the home office to do some paperwork, only to find many piles of projects laying all over the desk left by another that should not be disturbed.

I laid a towel carefully over all the papers, put my stuff on the towel, and when I finished, took the towel off. Worked like a charm.

— Trudy via email

Trudy: It’s fine not to disturb another’s work, but let’s get the other family members to tidy up, too!

