Dear Readers: Summer boating season is in full swing. Let’s look at possibly the most important piece of equipment you and your kids need in the boat: a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

You may think you don’t need a life jacket; you are a good swimmer, and the jackets are bulky, ugly and unflattering. Think again.

Today’s life jackets are lightweight and accommodating; they form to your body. And you can’t count on your swimming skills in an emergency.

A life jacket should keep your head above water so you can breathe. Each person on the boat must have a life jacket.

An adult life jacket cannot work on a child. The child needs his or her own — a child’s chin and ears must not slip through the life jacket.

Each state has regulations on life jackets. Make sure you know yours. You may need a throwable device, too.

Safety is always the most important element when it comes to a day of boating. Make sure you are prepared.



Sammy the 8-year-old cockapoo is the Pet of the Week. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Meet Sammy. Sammy is the love of Donna’s life. He is 8 years old and is a cockapoo with soulful eyes.

To see Sammy and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Email a picture of your furry friend to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I have been noticing my dishes are coming out of the dishwasher with stains on them.

Anything I can add to take care of this problem? Should I try vinegar in the dishwasher? Love your column in The Villages Daily Sun in Florida.

M.B., via email

M.B.: Hello to my friends in The Villages! White vinegar makes a marvelous rinse aid if you have hard water.

Fill a cup with white vinegar and place it in the top rack of the dishwasher. Load the dishwasher and add your regular detergent as always, then run the machine.

Vinegar is a workhorse around the home, and it’s cheap, environmentally friendly and readily available. I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Periodically clean your dishwasher, too. Use 2 cups of vinegar, with NO detergent, and run a hot water cycle. This will help clean out the hard-water deposits.

Dear Heloise: You advised people to microchip their pets. I agree. However, the chip must be registered in the owner's name — usually on the chip company's website. Your vet should give you a paper explaining how to register.

Shelley P., via email

Shelley P.: Thanks! Ask your veterinarian. Many will register the chip for you. But if you move or change your phone number, call the chip company to update the information.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.