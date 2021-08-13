Dear Heloise: Fruits and vegetables are always cheaper in season than any other time, so buy blueberries that are grown locally if possible. Wash the fresh berries and drain well. If you want to have berries later in the year, line a cookie sheet with paper towels and pour the drained berries on the towels and blot them carefully with another paper towel. Spread out into a single layer, place the pan in the freezer and leave until the berries are frozen solid. It takes 45 to 60 minutes. When frozen, place in your desired freezer container, measuring first and writing the amount and date on the container. Freezer bags work well. If they are laid on their sides, they will take up less space in the freezer. You'll have wonderful fresh tasting berries to eat on cereal, to make coffee cake, muffins or to make a sauce to serve over pound cake or ice cream.