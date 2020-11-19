— Reader in Troy, Ohio

Reader in Troy: You can put up two or three picture shelves on a wall and display your photos. This way you can change out photos whenever you want.

You could also arrange them in a cluster on one wall. Lay the photos on a bedsheet before hanging so you can see how it will look on the wall. Try for a sense of balance. You can mix various frame styles, and they’ll look nice together.

Dear Heloise: I saw, yet again, in your column for people to hang up on scammers. Why not recommend we don't answer unidentified numbers? We do that, and if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message. We simply don't answer any unidentified numbers.

— Marie, via email

Marie: Many scammers are “spoofing” to disguise their identity. They may use a number that you know, such as one from a son, daughter or friend. However, you are correct about not answering unidentified numbers. And never answer any questions about personal information.

Dear Heloise: Yes, dog walkers should pick up after the dog. But, more to the point, why do dog walkers assume they have some inherent right to trespass on your front yard?

— M.D., via email

M.D.: Dog walkers need to pick up after their dogs.

● It keeps our communities sanitary.

● Dog feces is NOT fertilizer.

● It contains pollutants and bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets.

● In many communities, you are required by law to pick up after your pet.

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between a will and a living will? Do I need both?

— Doris A., Ridgewood, N.J.

Doris A.: Yes, you’ll need both, because they are different things. A will is a legal document that specifies how you want your property divided and who should be the guardians of your minor children. It names the executor of your estate, and it’s used only after a person dies.

A living will — sometimes called an advanced health care directive — is a private document that contains instructions for medical treatment if you are unable to speak or communicate your wishes. You must be 18 years of age to sign a living will. A copy of your will should go to your attorney, while a copy of your living will goes to your doctor. Do not put funeral directives in either a will or living will. Either make arrangements before you die, or tell a close family member what you want done.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.