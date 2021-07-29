— Leslie W. in California, via email
Leslie W. in California: Fresh food is highly digestible and results in smaller stools. The food is digested correctly, and the nutrients are absorbed straight away. Readers, does your dog suffer from chewing and dry, itchy skin? He may be allergic to his food.
Have a conversation with your veterinarian about the features and benefits of fresh-meat foods for your dog.
P.S. These foods are in a refrigerated case in the supermarket.
Dear Heloise: This is my fur baby, Theo. His daddy is a husky, and his momma is a chocolate lab. He is 8 months old now and weighs 65 pounds. I bought him to help my mom with her dementia. He brings her so much love and joy! We adore him!
We live in Laredo, Tex., and love to read your column daily in our Laredo Morning Times! Hugs and kisses for you, Heloise!
— Sara G., via email
Sara G.: Those ears! Readers, would you like to see our other Pet Pals? Visit Heloise.com, and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Readers: Look for dog seat belts. They prevent the dog from jumping out the window while you’re driving. They buckle into your standard seat belt buckle, and they keep your dog safe from sudden stops and accidents.
Next: the dog paw washer. Used every day, it’s a silicone cylinder that you can add soap to, or just run the hose through it, and then wash the dog’s paws. Less mud in the house? Who’s not loving that?
Also look for dog licking mats. Suction-cupped to the tile wall in the bathtub, you add peanut butter, yogurt or cream cheese to it, and the dog is too distracted by licking the textured surface to be annoyed while you bathe him — an anxiety reliever, for sure.
Dear Heloise: I love a kimono-style silk or chiffon jacket; it's perfect for a cool summer evening. Many of them are designed to be flowy and open. Here's a way to create a no-sew closure:
You'll need a bangle bracelet and a hair tie or rubber band. As you're wearing the piece, lace the bangle behind both the right-hand side front panel of the kimono and the left-hand side. Then pull it forward a bit, just enough to slip the rubber band around the bangle.
This will create what appears to be a large button. The fabric will gather nicely around, and it helps camouflage a not-taut tummy.
— Gail P. in Florida
