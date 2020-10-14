One might need the assistance of someone more tech savvy to set this up, but it is not difficult at all.

— David, via email

Dear Heloise: I'm interested in a laptop computer. What are some features I should look for?

— Helen in Colorado

Helen in Colorado: Choosing the right laptop computer for you requires many considerations. What will you be using it for: playing games, downloading videos and photos, creating documents, visiting social media sites? How you plan to use a laptop will determine how much memory you’ll need and how much processing speed you will require. You’ll also want to consider battery life, especially if you’ll be away from a power source for very long.

Before you decide, do your research and talk with a knowledgeable computer salesperson about choosing the right laptop for your needs and budget.

Dear Heloise: Your column is appreciated, but it almost always misuses the word "recycle." Examples of recycling are crushing/melting glass to make new glass products, crushing/melting aluminum cans to make new metal products, melting plastic jugs to make carpeting, etc. People put items in bins to be recycled, but they don't generally do recycling in their homes.

What you are usually promoting is "reuse." Please see the definitions of the following: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Reducing is cutting back on the amount of trash we make; reusing is finding a new way to use an item so that we don't have to throw it out; and recycling is breaking down the material to manufacture new goods.

Please help us educate the public about the three steps to a better environment!

— Vale D.W., via email

Dear Heloise: When I color my hair, I don't like getting the color all over my neck as the hair being treated touches the skin. I simply fasten an old sock around my neck with a safety pin, and my neck stays stain-free.

— Christi, via email

Dear Heloise: How do you restore the fluffiness to terrycloth bath towels that have developed some stiffness over time from their use?

— Stuart, via email

Stuart: This should solve your problem. Wash the bath towels with no detergent, but instead, add 1 cup of ammonia, then run the towels through a second rinse cycle.

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.