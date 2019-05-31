Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about people who ignore the need for personal space.

“Dear Heloise: I was shopping the other day when I ran into a friend. She’s a very nice person, but if she stood any closer, she’d have been standing on my feet! I’ve met a number of people who don’t respect our need for some personal space. At a deli counter last week, a woman stood so close to me that we might have been mistaken for conjoined twins! There’s no need to do this when talking to someone. Give others some breathing room.”

Ellen R., Anaheim, Calif.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for baby powder:

● Use as a dry shampoo.

● Use on sheets to help absorb nighttime perspiration.

● Sprinkle in shoes to keep them fresh.

● Sprinkle on a necklace to help untangle it.

Dear Heloise: Having worked at a veterinarian clinic for more than 10 years, I feel qualified to recommend the following vaccines for dogs and cats:

All dogs should get the DHPP vaccine to avoid distemper and parvovirus. They also need a rabies vaccine. Rabies is contagious to all land mammals, including humans.

All cats should get the FVRCP vaccine (to protect against three viruses, including distemper), rabies vaccine and a feline leukemia vaccine. Even if your cat does not go outside, it can still pick up this viral killer from other animals.

Your pets are your responsibility, so vaccinate yearly.

Raymond D. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I have a nasty habit of forgetting appointments for things such as the doctor, hairdresser, dentist, etc., so I started writing a note to myself on sticky notes and posting them on my bathroom mirror. Now I no longer miss an appointment because the notes remind me.

Irene H., Beaverton, Ore.

Dear Heloise: With warm weather here, a lot of children will be playing around lakes, the ocean and swimming pools. While float toys are nice, it's far more important to teach your little ones to swim. If you can't teach them, then enroll them in a swim class so that they don't panic when in water over their heads.

Grace P., Gainesville, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Summertime is often miserably hot! In many states, it's illegal to leave your dog in the car in the heat. But whether it's illegal or not, don't do it! Some people say that they roll the windows down, but that is not helpful to the animal. If you can't bring your pet with you when you go indoors to a store, clinic, etc., then DON'T bring it along.

Brianna F., Muncie, Ind.

P.S. Make certain your dog or cat is microchipped! This is especially true if you travel with your pet.

Dear Readers: We are now getting into kitten season. If you find a stray or homeless kitten, see if an animal organization can find a foster home for it.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.