— Cecilia in Maryland

Cecilia in Maryland: You’re right. It’s best to consult with a legitimate health organization that can give us up-to-the-minute information. During the covid-19 outbreak, there has been a lot of misleading and contradictory stories circulating, some of them potentially harmful.

AD

AD

Dear Readers: New uses for cling wrap:

● Wrap a paint roller to keep it from drying out.

● Put a layer in a paint tray for easy cleanup.

● Cover windows in winter for added insulation against drafts.

● Wrap pieces around a tool handle for a better, nonslip grip.

Dear Heloise: You can buy metal forks, knives and spoons at the dollar store very cheaply for when you have a party or barbecue. Then just throw them in the dishwasher for the next party. Never buy plastic again!

— Janice C., Mobile, Ala.

Janice C.: That is an excellent idea. The metal cutlery can be reused many times, which is cost-saving. It also means less plastic goes into a landfill. Great hint!

AD

Dear Heloise: I agree with a comment in a previous column about loud music over the top of TV shows. I also cannot hear or understand what they are speaking. That is when I change the channel or turn off the TV. How can the shows' producers think this is a good idea?

AD

— Rita, Hondo, Tex.

Rita: I can understand your frustration. Loud music can ruin your enjoyment of a program. Perhaps you should write to the producers of the show. They might make a few changes. I often wonder why they need music at all during some programs.

Dear Heloise: Here's my hint: Turn an old dish drainer upside down in your utility sink. Put plants there to water them, and they can drain completely before you put them back in their drip trays.

AD

— Darlene G., Pittsburg, Tex.

Dear Heloise: Why does the bride toss her wedding bouquet?

— Sandy in Michigan

Sandy in Michigan: The tradition of the bouquet toss is believed to have started in England. It is meant to send good luck to the one who catches it and, supposedly, she will be the next person to wed. In any case, it makes for a little more fun and celebration.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.