Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for jewelry cleaner. I promise I will clip it out this time.

— Ruth in Nebraska

Ruth in Nebraska: While this jewelry cleaner is easy to make, it must never be used on jade, opal, pearls, turquoise, coral, malachite, amber, lapis lazuli or any other soft or porous stone.

1. Mix equal parts of plain ammonia and cool tap water and mix well.

2. Pour some of the cleaner into a bowl to soak the jewelry for about 10 minutes.

3. Remove from the cleaner and use a small toothbrush with soft bristles to get into crevices.

4. After a thorough cleaning, rinse well and dry.

Dear Heloise: I love wearing jeans, but when they're new they are too stiff. Can you please tell me how to soften them?

— Lucille in California

Lucille in California: First, turn your jeans inside out. Then wash them in cold water with a normal amount of liquid detergent. Before they enter the spin cycle, wash them again, this time adding fabric softener to the water. Let the washing machine run through its normal cycle.

To dry your jeans, add two dryer balls, which will help break down the fibers and soften the denim. If you don’t have dryer balls, try a couple of tennis balls. Denim is a strong fabric and was designed to withstand wear and tear for years. So the best tried and true method to soften them is to wear them a lot. It’s the wearing that makes the fibers soften and stretch, helping to remove the stiffness.

Dear Heloise: After my husband died I went to work as a full-time nurse. I was running myself ragged trying to maintain a three-bedroom house, help my two kids with their homework, take care of the yard, do all the shopping, cooking and cleaning, until finally I discovered that I had to relax a little more and stop looking for perfection. Yes, the house is a little messier, I had to hire a couple of yard guys, and the kids were assigned household chores, but this a home, not a museum. Life is messy, and I can live with that fact. Now I don't shout at my kids, we do more together and life is better for all of us.

— Casey in Georgia

