1. Check for loose or missing shingles or cracks in tiles. All need to be repaired.
2. Look at the flashing to be sure it’s secure. Also check the flashing around the chimney.
3. Examine the top of the chimney closely. Make sure nesting material from squirrels or birds nests are removed, so it doesn’t block the chimney and create a fire hazard.
4. Closely check the eaves and gutters. Remove tree debris and anything else that could clog them. Make certain they are attached firmly to the roof or sides of your home.
Dear Readers: All homes should have working fire extinguishers placed in the kitchen and elsewhere around the home where they might be needed. Always keep several boxes of baking soda on hand, too. Here’s what you can do if you have a small kitchen emergency.
Use baking soda to douse a small fire. Toss a handful over the flames; it produces carbon dioxide, which will quell the fire. Do not use flour or cornstarch, because they can be combustible. And NEVER toss water on a grease fire, because it can splatter and cause the fire to spread.
Dear Readers: If you have lots of leftovers, don’t throw them out. Instead, use them to make your own frozen dinners. Get heavy-duty plastic plates with compartments. Scoop leftover portions into each section of the plate. Put them in freezer-safe bags, label and freeze. When you need a meal in a hurry, pull them out and heat in the microwave.
Dear Readers: If you need to repot plants, here’s how to do it so the plants will do well in the new pots. Pour out any soil and clean the pot thoroughly, so you don’t spread plant diseases. Mix several spritzes of dishwashing detergent with hot water to clean the pots well. Then soak the pots in a mixture of one part chlorine bleach to eight parts water. Rinse
completely and dry well before adding plants and dirt.
Dear Readers: Are your regular pet water bowls too small for you large dogs? Here’s an idea: Repurpose old, small ice coolers that you aren’t using. Fill with water for your big dogs!
Dear Heloise: This is Spike, my happy 4-year-old rescue.
— Judith Thompson, via email
Dear Readers: To see other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com, and click on "Pet of the Week."
