If the table has a coat of furniture polish or wax on it, put white toothpaste on a fingertip or cloth and rub with the grain of the wood until it becomes warm. Wipe it with a lightly damp (water only) cloth and then dry well. You might have to repeat this several times to get through the polish buildup. If the spots are deep, keep trying — one layer at time — until gone. Then polish again. No hot pizza boxes or takeout food on wood!