Dear Heloise: With school starting again and kids walking to and from school or home, there are also dangers. Every year it's important to remind children that no matter what a stranger promises, they are never to get in a car or van with someone they don't know. Tell them that it's okay to raise their voice if they are frightened and to remember the phrase "No, Go, Yell, Tell." If the child is at a playground or the mall, tell them to run to a security officer or to a woman who has kids with her.