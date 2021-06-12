Better yet, I’d suggest that you eat a filling dinner and not eat or drink anything before bedtime. There is an ongoing debate about eating before bedtime, with one side arguing that your metabolism slows down at night and eating at that time causes weight gain. The other side argues that some people lose weight, because they don’t eat enough during the day and become hungriest later at night. Please check with your doctor to see what he or she suggests and why you can’t sleep without eating before you go to bed.