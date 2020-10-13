I have started doing the same with other gifts, including smaller novelty themed bags for children. There are a quite a variety, and it's nice to know the "wrapping" will have extended use.

— Irene in Ohio

Dear Heloise: After I use one of those premoistened floor cleaning pads that attach to the mop, I turn the pad over and use the other side to clean the baseboards. This is a time- and money-saver!

— Cathy in Texas

Cathy in Texas: Great idea! I love getting the most out of a product.

Dear Heloise: I found an easy way to really clean my metal miniblinds. I fill my bathtub with soapy, warm water and lay the blinds in the water for about 20 to 30 minutes. I then let about half of the water drain from the tub and scrub the blinds with a carwash brush that has an extension pole. Then I rinse them in the tub and take them outside to dry in the sunlight. Using the long-handled brush makes the job easier and saves my back.

— Harold in Louisiana

Dear Heloise: To freshen my drapes, I put them in the dryer with a dyer sheet on a cool or air-dry setting. They come out smelling fresh and free from cat hair and dust. This is a good way to freshen drapes when there's very little time to do anything else with them.

— Donna in New York

Dear Readers: If you are taking medications and are planning to travel, here are a few things to keep in mind:

● Make a list of all medications you’re taking, including the dosage.

● Bring enough of each medication to last the length of the trip and maybe a day or two extra, just in case.

● Keep medications in the original containers with their labels from the pharmacy.

● Always bring your medications with you in a carry-on bag if you are flying.

Dear Heloise: When I'm feeling blue, I reach for a favorite poem. It always lifts my spirits and gives me encouragement.

— Lolly in Texas

Lolly in Texas: We all need a lift now and then, and there is something very calming about poetry.

