When I go out to dinner with someone, I'd like to get to know her, not have our conversation interrupted by repeated texts and calls. Maybe we've lost the art of conversation, but please put away your cellphone for a few hours and talk to your date.

— Ted in California

Ted in California: I have to agree with you. There’s too much attention paid to our cellphones and not enough to those around us.

Dear Readers: Here are new uses for hair conditioner:

● Use in place of shaving cream.

● Rub on cuticles to condition them.

● Loosen a ring that is stuck on your finger.

● Soften makeup or paint brushes.

● Keep tools from rusting.

Dear Heloise: Before putting jeans in the dryer, I fasten the metal button backward through the buttonhole. This protects the inside of the dryer drum and reduces the noise.

— Diane O., Columbus, Neb.

Dear Heloise: I have a small dog that licks his paws constantly as if they are itching or hurting him. He is healthy, and his food is grain-free. He also likes to eat grass when he's outside. What is wrong with him?

— H.K., Carson, Calif.

H.K.: Both of your concerns are common problems. Your dog may have an allergy to something other than food. It may be environmental, such as a reaction to mold, grass, dust or pollen, or it also might be a way of comforting himself if he’s stressed or bored.

As far as the grass eating, this is considered normal behavior by many veterinarians, although the jury is out on why they munch on grass. Maybe it just tastes good, or in some cases, it helps them vomit if their tummy is upset.

It’s a good idea to discuss both issues with your vet on your next visit.

Dear Heloise: My solution for runny gravy is to thicken it with potato flakes. I keep a small box of potato flakes in the pantry, and whenever something needs to have a thicker consistency, such as soups, stews, etc., I just add some potato flakes, and it works beautifully.

— Peggy in Florida

Dear Heloise: I read in a recent column about how to get rid of weevils. It's important to check the ceiling in the pantry. We thoroughly cleaned the pantry, and yet the weevils kept coming back, until we discovered they were hiding in the pantry ceiling. It had to be scraped clean. No problems since!

— Christie, San Antonio

