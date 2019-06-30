Dear Readers: Looking at the bright light on your phone, or reading a book on your tablet or electronic reader at bedtime, can disrupt your natural sleep/wake cycle — your circadian rhythm.

Experts agree that the blue light from these devices can block your body’s ability to produce melatonin, a hormone that tells your body when it’s time to go to sleep.

How to strike a balance between staying up to date and not turning in late? Keep your gadgets about 14 inches from your eyes, lower the brightness setting on your device and put down these devices one hour before bed.

Dear Heloise: I have a complaint about sales that require a person to buy two items to get 50 percent off the second item. It's used by drugstores with creams, lotions and personal/beauty supplies. Some things on sale are quite expensive for one.

Yes, it's a bargain if one has both the money and the space to store extras. However, someone on a fixed income or in a small residence cannot take advantage. Why not simply offer 25 percent off each? Then all of the potential customers can participate in the sale.

Alexandria, via email

Alexandria: Yep. Think about it: You’re not saving half on anything — you’re saving 25% on each, but you have to buy two! I agree; it’s misleading and confusing. People get excited when they see “Save 50%.” But that’s not what’s happening.

Dear Readers: It’s wedding season! What do you know about the cummerbund? First, that’s the traditional and more common spelling — not “cumberbund,” although both spellings are acceptable.

Its origins date back to the mid-1800s, as a sash in formalwear to cover the buttons of the shirt at the waistline because the shirt can bunch up. This provides a clean, sleek look.

Other purposes of the cummerbund: as a crumb catcher (really!), a ticket-stub holder when heading to the opera or symphony (for both these reasons, the pleats must face up) and a waist cincher.

A young man may match his cummerbund to the color of his date’s dress, but black is always de rigueur. As for the necktie? A bow tie is called for, without exception.

Dear Heloise: If a piece of cork winds up in my guest's glass of wine, I don't use my finger to fish it out — that's a no-no. I use a straw instead. I put the straw over the floating cork and cover the end with my finger. The piece lifts out cleanly.

Gary T. in New York

Dear Heloise: When I hear or read a word I don't know, I grab my phone and look it up. This has helped me learn many words and forms of words: For example, "strew" means to scatter. I've heard of trash strewn over the lawn, but I hadn't heard the word as an action verb.

Collin R., age 11, Orlando

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.