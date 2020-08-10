— Grace in California

Grace in California: I know this is a touchy situation because we all want to have good relationships with our neighbors, but your neighbor really should pay for the repairs. I would approach him and ask if the tin is a temporary fix. If he says no, let him know that you would appreciate it if he would be responsible for properly repairing it. Hopefully, this can be resolved in a friendly way and avoid harsh feelings, or, as a last resort, legal action.

AD

AD

Dear Readers: New uses for pool noodles:

* Use inside boots to help retain their shape.

* Slice into 1-inch pieces and use as napkin rings for a backyard barbecue or pool party.

* To make a wreath, tape or glue ends together to form a circle, then cover with fabric and decorations.

* Slice open and fit around plants for extra support.

* Cut to size and use to keep drawer organizers from sliding around.

* Use to cover trampoline springs.

Dear Heloise: I read a letter in your column from a woman whose husband was unhappy with the fact that the collars on his polo shirts wouldn't lie flat and he wanted her to buy him new ones. You suggested that she spray starch and iron the collar instead.

AD

My question is, why should his wife have to buy him new shirts? If he's unhappy, he should iron it himself and flatten his own collars. I fail to see why his wife should be responsible.

AD

— Mary, via email

Dear Heloise: My husband and I have both had a lot of birthdays. Since I heard that so many accidents happen in the bathroom, I was concerned when one of us was in the shower and might slip and fall and the other one wouldn't hear anything. We bought a wireless doorbell and attached the button to the outside of the tub and the chime part near the living room. This way if we fall in or out of the tub, we can reach the button to alert the other one for help.

— Suzie H., New Braunfels, Texas

Suzie H.: Good idea! Sometimes accidents cannot be prevented, but being prepared when one occurs can make a difference in the outcome.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.