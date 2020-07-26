Dear Heloise: Having to stay at home more these past few months, we've been grilling more. I hear you have a recipe for grilling beef tenderloin, my favorite cut of meat. I'd like to give it a try. Will you please print that recipe?

— Tommy in Arkansas

Tommy in Arkansas: I have a wonderful recipe for beef tenderloin that’s sure to please!

Creole Roast:

2 to 2½ pounds of beef tenderloin

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon snipped parsley or ½ to 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon celery seed

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

⅛ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

Trim off any excess fat and rub meat with Worcestershire sauce. Combine the parsley, salt, pepper, celery seed, red pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and ground cloves. Sprinkle the mixture over the meat and rub in. Cover the roast and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator.

In a covered grill, arrange preheated coals around a drip pan; test for medium heat above the pan. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast and place a grill rack over the drip pan but not over the coals. Lower the hood and grill until the thermometer registers 140 degrees for rare (about 45 minutes), 160 degrees for medium (about 55 minutes) or 170 degrees for well done (about 1 hour).

Dear Heloise: Magnetic cabinet door closures can be tough to open for stiff fingers and arms. Place a small piece of silver utility tape on one side of the magnetic closure. This works well on any cabinet inside your home or outside, such as metal rural roadside mailboxes.

— Dianne K., Yeagertown, Penn.

Dear Heloise: Do you know a safe way to clean a vintage 1940s porcelain oven/stove? The burner grates have an orangy cast to them, and the oven doors are embarrassingly sooty. I am afraid to use harsh cleaners on the porcelain enamel, and the specialty cleaners are not effective.

The oven doors have cooking charts printed inside the doors (on the porcelain), so I want to be very careful with those.

— Linda V., Redondo Beach, Calif.

Linda V.: Since many stoves of that era had various surfaces, such as porcelain, steel, aluminum or even painted surfaces, they will be difficult to restore and clean. You might try contacting an appliance repair company who would be willing to clean it for you. If the manufacturer is still making stoves, you also might want to check out its website or call for recommendations.

