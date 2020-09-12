— Norman, via email

Readers: To report anything suspicious or fraudulent to Medicare, go to medicare.gov/fraud or call 800-633-4227. Protect yourself by never giving out personal or financial information over the phone to these scammers.

Readers: Here are new uses for old wine racks:

● Roll up place mats and store in the slots.

● Use to store small stuffed toys for children.

● Store water bottles.

● Lay flat, with openings facing upward, to store kitchen condiments.

Dear Heloise: My parents want me to get renter's insurance now that I live in an apartment. I graduated from college and now have my first job. It doesn't pay as well as I'd like, but it's a start in the field in which I enjoy working. With money being tight, why bother with renter's insurance?

— Amy H. in California

Amy H. in California: Your folks are right. Renter’s insurance is usually rather inexpensive, and if you have a fire or are robbed, the insurance company will cover your loss. But beware that a “cash value” policy will pay only what an item is worth after depreciation. A “replacement” policy covers whatever the cost is to replace an item at today’s prices. Some insurance companies will offer “off-premises” coverage for items such as a lost cellphone. I recommend checking into renter’s insurance with the same company that insures your car.

Dear Heloise: I need your help on how to remove black permanent marker from glass. I have tried many kinds of cleaners, but nothing has removed the black.

— Long time reader in California

Long time reader in California: The best way to remove permanent marker stains from glass is with rubbing alcohol. First, dip a sponge or cloth in the alcohol and dab it directly on the stain, then scrub the stained area. Use a clean paper towel to remove any leftover residue.

Dear Heloise: I found a really nice cedar chest at a garage sale, but it has a strong mothball odor. Is there anything I can do to remove the smell?

— Chris via email

Chris: What a great find! The first thing to try is fresh air and sunshine. If you can, open it up and let it sit outside for a few days. If that hasn’t completely removed the mothball odor, lightly sand the interior with a fine-grade sandpaper to release the fresh cedar scent. Vacuum with the brush attachment, then wipe with a microfiber cloth to remove any remaining dust.

