Dear Heloise: As a flight attendant, I've learned how to "fly healthy," and here are a few hints to keep you safe while traveling:

● Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

● Take along a surgical mask. This is especially important for elderly people or those with any health risks.

● Take a hand sanitizer with you. Always use before eating anything.

● Stand up and stretch on a long flight. Get your blood moving!

Karen in Georgia

Dear Heloise: I investigate fraud, and there are some very important things you can do to help safeguard your finances and protect yourself from scammers.

First, monitor your credit card statements and banking information. If there is a charge on there that you know you didn't make, act quickly to resolve the issue. Shred any paperwork that does not need to be kept on file, including medical. Do not let anyone see or know your Social Security number, insurance information or any financial data belonging to you. If you are having surgery or going on a trip, do not tell anyone on your social media accounts. Keep your private life VERY private.

Edward in Washington, D.C.

Dear Heloise: Can someone become lactose intolerant later in life, or does it have to be present at birth?

Alex R., Silverthorne, Colo.

Alex R.: Typically, symptoms of lactose intolerance first appear in adulthood or adolescence, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, one disease can masquerade as another, so if you are experiencing lactose intolerance symptoms, such as bloating, nausea or cramps after ingesting milk products, I urge you to see your doctor.

Dear Heloise: My husband ruins his neckties. He spills things on them and tries to clean them with water, which leaves water marks. Since men's ties have become rather expensive in recent years, how do I salvage these ties?

Jean in Minnesota

Jean in Minnesota: You may have to resort to professional dry cleaners to get his ties clean. However, in between visits to the cleaners, if you iron his ties, be sure you iron on the back of them to avoid a “shiny” tie. Always hang a tie by draping it over a padded hanger. Be sure your husband applies aftershave or cologne before putting on his tie. And never try to clean a tie using club soda. Both water and club soda will leave water marks, especially on silk ties.

Dear Heloise: I love shoe bags and use them in so many ways. Besides storing shoes, a shoe bag can be used in the bathroom (behind the door) to store makeup and bath products. I have one behind the door in my home office with notepads, pens, paper clips, etc. I also use one in my closet to store scarves and gloves. They're very handy items to have around.

Judy E., Texarkana, Ark.

