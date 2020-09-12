● Don’t wash the car in direct sunlight. In the shade is best.

● Rinse using a light spray, not a strong, powerful stream of water.

● Dry the car with a soft microfiber towel.

Dear Readers: Meet Penelope. She’s a darling Chihuahua puppy who was found as a stray. She is safe now, in the care of the City of San Marcos, Texas, Regional Animal Shelter.

Her personality is really starting to bloom. Are you looking for a furry and funny friend? Check out your city’s shelter. You can for sure find a friend there!

To see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Send a pic of your pet along with a description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I have an issue with birds pecking/damaging my tomatoes just as they begin to ripen and turn red. I now slip a white sock or part of an old white shirt sleeve on the tomato as it begins to turn.

I fasten a clothes pin at the top of the sock to keep it from sliding down. This works for me, obviously, by hiding the luscious, red tomato.

— Jerry K., Martinsburg, W.Va.

Dear Heloise: I walk frequently and can't always take my pets with me. I got a keychain tag that reads: "My pet is home alone." This will let emergency responders know to alert my emergency contact. My pet will need care if I am unable to give it.

The tag comes with a wallet card that has my info on it: my name, address, etc., and info about my pets, just in case. It's added peace of mind.

— Robert in New York

Robert in New York: Great hint! Readers, you could even make a tag of your own.

Dear Readers: Now is a great time to stock up on school supplies to last all school year long. Whether you’re home-schooling, your kids are learning online or if they are back in the classroom, school supplies are cheap right now. And let’s face it, it’s always fun for the little ones to get a new box of crayons or makers. Plan ahead!

Dear Heloise: Thank you for the article about walking dogs on hot sidewalks. I'd also like to remind your readers that pets should be in the shade and water should not be placed in metal pans.

— Carol Rhodes, Texas City, Tex.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.