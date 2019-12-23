Dear Readers: There is nothing worse than losing your hearing aid while traveling. It’s no fun when you can’t hear what’s going on or what travel guides are saying. Here are a few do’s and don’ts:

* Do bring several extra batteries with you.

* Do pack all your equipment in a watertight container.

* Don’t leave your hearing aid on a nightstand or bathroom counter. Pack it away in its case.

* Don’t remove your hearing aid as you go through security checks. X-ray equipment is unlikely to harm them, and they may get lost or damaged.

* Do make sure your hearing aid is in a carry-on bag and not a checked bag.

Dear Heloise: I've been in the travel business for nearly 20 years, and I have a few hints for travelers:

1. If possible, stay away from local tap water in most foreign countries. Most experienced travelers do not drink tap water in other countries. It might be safe and it might not. Do you want to take the chance?

2. Learn a few local phrases, especially phrases of politeness. "Thank you" and "please" go a long way to create a friendship, cooperation and a nice impression of Americans in general.

3. If you're in a country that favors modesty, dress accordingly.

4. Get all the shots you'll need before you go.

Abby in Florida

Dear Heloise: There are some things we all should keep in our car trunks, such as a clean old blanket. If stranded in the cold, it'll help keep you warm, or it can provide shade on hot days. Flares, a can of tire inflater, a small first-aid kit and a flashlight in the glove compartment will always come in handy.

Carl in Nevada

Dear Heloise: I got disgusted with lint and small pieces of debris on the carpet in my car, so I used a lint roller to pick up these pieces, and now I always have a lint roller in the glove compartment. It works very well to keep the carpet looking clean.

Mercy T., Hobbs, N.M.

Dear Heloise: I use a large plastic mixing bowl with a sturdy handle and a spout when making pancake batter. It makes it so much easier to pour the batter right from the mixing bowl instead of trying to use a ladle. It's easier to clean up and a lot less messy.

Lara P., Port Lavaca, Texas

Lara P.: This is the method I use as well, and it works great!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.