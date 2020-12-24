After a delicate spin cycle, I put the liner in the dryer with a couple of towels. Dry on low heat for just a few minutes. The towels absorb the moisture and help remove the wrinkles. I hang the liner while still warm, fresh and clean.

— Martha R., via email

Dear Heloise: If you're moving to a new residence, after moving, remember to contact your county election administrator and register in your new precinct. Many jurisdictions will send a new voter registration card. The next election, you will be ready to vote without all the hassles of straightening out your registration or perhaps not being able to vote. Do not count on the Department of Public Safety to provide the new address on your driver's license to the election authorities.

— Judith S., in Texas

Dear Heloise: I do not take my cellphone in a restaurant so as not to be disturbed or disturb others. The guy at the next table did, and I overheard his conversation. When I was finished with my meal I gave him a napkin on which I had written down his name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Please encourage your readers to leave their cellphones in their vehicle.

— Richard T., via email.

Richard T.: In my column I have warned readers repeatedly to never hand out personal info to strangers on the phone. I’ll go a step further and add never give out this sensitive information in a public place where you can be overheard. If you ignore this rule, you might one day find yourself the victim of a scam operation, with months of aggravation ahead as you try to straighten out your life and finances.

Hello Readers: Heloise here! I want to remind you that only a few breeds of dogs enjoy cold weather, such as huskies and chows. Most dogs and cats need to be indoors during the winter months. On the bitterest days and nights, make sure your pet is indoors whether or not they like cold weather. Always make certain they have fresh water to drink and a little extra food to help fight the cold. A pet is a family member and must never be left chained up in the backyard, summer or winter.

Dear Heloise: Why do brides carry flowers?

— Carmela G., Tucson

Carmela G.: There are a number of reasons given, such as flowers just look nice or each flower carries a message (daisies for innocence, etc.). However, people didn’t bathe as often centuries ago. Posies smelled better than people and were often used to help mask body odor.

