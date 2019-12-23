Dear Heloise: On long flights, many passengers get tired, bored and very uncomfortable. Here are some suggestions on what to take with you on those long flights:

* Headphones that cancel out noise or a chatty neighbor.

* Neck pillow — maybe it's not glamorous, but your neck will thank you.

* Hand sanitizer — wipe down your service tray.

* An eye mask might help with taking a nap.

* Hand cream, lip balm and face mist — your skin will dry out on a plane.

* A pashmina or a thin cover for warmth.

Wendy in California

Dear Heloise: My husband and I love nothing more on these chilly mornings than a hot cup of coffee and your cinnamon butter on my homemade cinnamon rolls. Would you please reprint the recipe for others who might enjoy this yummy butter?

Lois W., Durango, Colo.

Lois W.: I love this butter on so many things. To make it, you’ll need:

½ pound butter or margarine

3 tablespoons cinnamon

½ pound powdered sugar

Mix all ingredients well with an electric mixer. Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated.

Dear Heloise: Recently, I stepped on a nail that went through my shoe and into my foot. My doctor said I needed a tetanus shot, which is not pleasant but very necessary. There is now a Tdap vaccine to protect people against tetanus, whooping cough and diphtheria. Three in one! We may not like being stuck with a needle, but protecting ourselves and our children against these illnesses is important for all of us.

Carl Z., Eagle Pass, Texas

Dear Heloise: I keep getting phone calls from someone telling me that I have money left in banks and other accounts, which they can help me get for a fee of 10%. They said there's a ton of paperwork, but they'll handle that for me. All I have to do is send them the 10% once they find out how much is owed to me. This sounds like a scam, but what if it's true?

Homer T., Piedmont, Del.

Homer T.: You don’t need them. If there is unclaimed money, you can find out for yourself without paying them 10%. You can find help at the website usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

With so many scam artists around these days, you’re better off doing the search yourself. You also can call the AARP Fraud Watch at 877-908-3360 to help you determine whether someone is trying to pull a scam on you.

Dear Heloise: You had the recent hint about the couple who had a battery-operated doorbell to signal one another. We do, too.

The wife and I are both in our upper 80s. Sometimes, one of us is sleeping in one room and the other is in a chair in another room.

We also have found that a cordless doorbell is a good tool to use when help is needed.

G.B., Plymouth, Ind.

