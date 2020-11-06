Personal hygiene products and toiletries such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, etc., are also in demand.

You can get into the spirit of giving by organizing a food drive at church or school using the coronavirus safety protocols of mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

Cash donations are always appreciated, too.

Dear Heloise: When I look up information on a website, I always perform two searches. Sometimes different information comes up the second time. It's worth those extra few seconds.

— Terri in Indiana

Dear Readers: Are you thinking about buying a home? Mortgage rates are low, and home sales are up in most areas. Here are some terms and definitions you should become familiar with:

Contingent: An offer from the buyer has been accepted by the seller, but, if the house doesn’t pass inspection, or if the buyer can’t get a loan, the deal can fall through.

Pending: The seller has accepted an offer from a buyer, the contingencies have been met, but the seller could continue to show the property and take other offers as a backup plan. A buyer can hold out hope on a property if it’s listed as pending. Let the real estate agent know you’re interested.

Under Contract: The seller has accepted an offer, but the sale is not yet final. The buyer must secure financing, complete the home inspection process and other conditions that the buyer and seller have set forth. A contract can still dissolve, so the seller may be taking backup offers, especially a generous one or one with more favorable terms.

Knowing these terms will help you understand the home-buying process, hopefully making it easier and less stressful.

Dear Heloise: Somebody hung a sign in the copier room with the following admonitions and Do's and Dont's:

Do:

Restock the paper when necessary.

Recycle unused or extra papers.

Ask for help if needed.

Speak with love and kindness to the machine (gets a laugh from the staff).

Don't:

Ignore technical difficulties.

Start a job and walk away.

Leave your originals behind.

I love your column.

— Becky in Texas

Dear Heloise: Your hair's thickness refers to how thick each individual strand is. Your hair's density refers to how many hairs you have on your head. People get these terms confused.

— F.D., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.