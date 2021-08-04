Dan K.: First see if there is an instruction tag on your comforter and follow it. If not, you can machine wash a down comforter but ONLY if you have a washer with no agitator. Otherwise it should be professionally cleaned. However, if you do machine wash it, dry it on a clothesline or shower curtain rod rather than a hot dryer. Should you decide to use a dryer, use only gentle heat and a short cycle. If you plan to store the down comforter, use a breathable bag made from cloth, not plastic. Plastic can trap moisture and cause mildew.