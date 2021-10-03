Dear Heloise: I've found that fresh lemon juice squeezed over steamed veggies improves the flavor. And if you don't have vinegar in the house, you can use lemon juice and olive oil for a salad dressing. I also freeze lemon juice in ice cube trays and use them in iced tea. When I prepare fish, I use a fresh lemon and squeeze the juice in my hands to remove odors.
— Amy F., Park City, Utah
Dear Heloise: I always had a hard time when a recipe called for lemon or orange zest. Finally, I started using a grater. Now I save the zest in plastic bags and freeze them to use later in baking various cookies and cupcakes.
— Lilly R., Peekskill, N.Y.
Dear Heloise: We always serve punch at holiday parties for our friends who do not care for alcoholic drinks. I hated the way an ice ring would water down the punch as it melted. Finally, I decided to make an ice ring out of the punch. I used a flower shaped gelatin mold to freeze the punch, then added it to the punch bowl. No more watered-down punch!
— Sharon V., Rutland, Vt.
Dear Heloise: While I was at a garage sale recently I saw a coffee grinder for only $2, so I bought it. Since I like to bake and freeze various breads and cookies for the holiday, the coffee grinder will come in handy when I have to chop nuts. My husband loves nuts in banana bread, and I can grind them very fine for pumpkin bread. It's an easy way to chop nuts, and safer since I don't have to use a sharp knife.
— Sonja N., Mesa, Ariz.
Dear Heloise: I could never find a recipe I wanted or needed, so I started buying photo albums that had one clear sheet for the whole page. Now I can type up a recipe and place it in my photo album. I also color code the sheets of paper that the recipe is written on — white for main dishes, vegetables are green, fruit is yellow and desserts are pink. The odds and ends of recipes are in lavender. Now I don't have to look high and low for a recipe that I saw on a clipping. This has really simplified my life.
— Ann P., Augusta, Ga.
