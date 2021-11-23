Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around the United States. It goes like this: They tell you you've won $2.5 million from a well-known publisher's clearing house, plus $7,000 weekly for the rest of your life. Sounds good, doesn't it? However, there are some government charges ($9,763) involved, and you'll need to pay those first. Then they ask for your bank account number and your routing number — supposedly so they can transfer your winnings into your account. The recorded message frequently tells you to push button No. 1 to claim your prize. Don't do it. Also, don't give anyone your banking information. These people are looking to take every dollar you have.