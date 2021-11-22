— Mary Ellen C., Sedona, Ariz.
Mary Ellen: This is one of my most requested recipes! Here it is. You’ll need:
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1 medium onion, thinly chopped
1/4 cup flour
1½ cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but do not boil. Serve over rice.
Dear Heloise: I used to have waffle batter dripping all over my counter, until I made a discovery. After I pour the batter into the waffle iron, I leave the top of the waffle iron open for about 30 to 40 seconds and then close the top. No more mess on my counters.
— Allison D., Santa Rosa, Calif.
Dear Heloise: Whenever I made crab cakes for dinner, I used to use breadcrumbs. One night I discovered that I was out of breadcrumbs, so I replaced the breadcrumbs with instant potato flakes. They proved to be a good binding agent, and my family seemed to enjoy the instant potato flakes a little more than the breadcrumbs.
— Sarah T., Oakdale, La.
Dear Heloise: Every year the whole family celebrates Thanksgiving at our place. While everything is usually served hot, the gravy used to get cold rather fast. I finally figured out that if I served it in an insulated coffee carafe instead of a gravy boat, not only would I have hot gravy, I wouldn't have to keep filling gravy boats.
Also, I used to use cloth tablecloths, and after the holiday that meant a lot of washing and ironing. Now I use a paper tablecloth and just wrap it up and toss it out.
— Helen R., Ogden, Utah
