Dear Readers: During the holiday season, candles provide a lovely, beautiful glow all around the home. They are part of the festive ambiance for all family gatherings and parties. But it’s not safe to leave a burning candle behind in a room for any period of time. It’s so easy for a dog or child to tip it over and start a fire, which could spread quickly. To help remind you during a party, set a timer, and when it rings, you can check on the candle. And before you go to bed, make sure all candles are extinguished.